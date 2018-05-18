Slow-Cooker Chicken, Mushroom & Rice Noodle Soup
This slow-cooker chicken soup uses a spice bag full of coriander and cloves to help impart flavor as it cooks. Fresh and dried mushrooms provide a deep umami flavor. Top this soup with your favorite garnishes like cilantro, Sriracha or lime juice.
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated October 2022
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
5- to 6-quart slow cooker
Tips
f using a sugar substitute we recommend Splenda(R) Brown Sugar Blend. Follow package directions to use 1 Tbsp. equivalent. Nutrition Facts Per Serving with Substitute: same as below except 243 ca., 26 g carb. (5 g sugars)
To soak rice noodles, in a large bowl combine noodles and enough boiling water to cover. Let stand 3 to 7 minutes or until noodles are tender but still firm (al dente), stirring occasionally.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 27.1g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 6.5g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 85.1mg; vitamin a iu 1773.3IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 26.8mcg; calcium 54.4mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 42.7mg; potassium 603.1mg; sodium 623.3mg.
Exchanges:
2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 starch