Slow-Cooker Chicken, Mushroom & Rice Noodle Soup

This slow-cooker chicken soup uses a spice bag full of coriander and cloves to help impart flavor as it cooks. Fresh and dried mushrooms provide a deep umami flavor. Top this soup with your favorite garnishes like cilantro, Sriracha or lime juice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated October 2022

25 mins
7 hrs 35 mins
6

  • Remove and reserve stems from shiitake mushrooms. Thinly slice caps and chill until needed. Place shiitake stems, ginger, coriander seeds, and cloves on a double-thick, 8-inch square of 100% cotton cheesecloth. Bring up corners; tie closed with 100% cotton string.

  • In a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker combine spice bag, chicken thighs, water, chicken stock, sliced onion, mushrooms, brown sugar, garlic, and salt. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours or high 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Remove and discard spice bag.

  • Remove chicken from cooker. Remove meat from bones; discard bones. Coarsely shred chicken using two forks; cover and keep warm. Stir the reserved shiitake caps and noodles into broth mixture. Cover and cook 10 minutes more.

  • Ladle noodle mixture into shallow bowls. Add shredded chicken and desired toppers.

5- to 6-quart slow cooker

Tips

f using a sugar substitute we recommend Splenda(R) Brown Sugar Blend. Follow package directions to use 1 Tbsp. equivalent. Nutrition Facts Per Serving with Substitute: same as below except 243 ca., 26 g carb. (5 g sugars)

To soak rice noodles, in a large bowl combine noodles and enough boiling water to cover. Let stand 3 to 7 minutes or until noodles are tender but still firm (al dente), stirring occasionally.

1 3/4 cups
246 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 27.1g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 6.5g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 85.1mg; vitamin a iu 1773.3IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 26.8mcg; calcium 54.4mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 42.7mg; potassium 603.1mg; sodium 623.3mg.
2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 starch
