To prepare Mexican Chocolate Cutouts: In a large bowl, combine butter and vegetable oil spread; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Add sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper; beat until combined, scraping side of bowl occasionally. Add egg and vanilla; beat until combined. Beat in cocoa powder. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours or until easy to handle.