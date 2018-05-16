Mexican Chocolate Cutouts

These spicy chocolate cutout cookies are delicious and fun to make. You can decorate them with chocolate or vanilla icing--or both!

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
30

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Mexican Chocolate Cutouts
Vanilla Icing
Chocolate Icing

Directions

  • To prepare Mexican Chocolate Cutouts: In a large bowl, combine butter and vegetable oil spread; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Add sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper; beat until combined, scraping side of bowl occasionally. Add egg and vanilla; beat until combined. Beat in cocoa powder. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours or until easy to handle.

  • To prepare Vanilla Icing: In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, vanilla, and enough fat-free milk (3 to 4 teaspoons) to make drizzling consistency. Set aside.

  • To prepare Chocolate Icing: In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, vanilla, and enough fat-free milk (5 to 6 teaspoons) to make drizzling consistency. Set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough, half at a time, to just under 1/4-inch thickness. Using 1- to 2-1/2-inch star-shape or desired shape cookie cutters, cut into shapes. Reroll scraps as necessary. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets lined with parchment paper.

  • Bake for 5 to 6 minutes or until edges are firm and centers are set. Transfer to wire racks; cool completely. Decorate tops with Vanilla and/or Chocolate Icing as desired.

Tips

Tip: If using a sugar substitute-sugar blend, we recommend Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1/2 cup sugar and decrease all-purpose flour to 1-3/4 cups. Nutrition facts per serving with sugar substitute-sugar blend: same as above, except 97 cal., 16 g carb.

If desired, substitute 1/4 cup white whole-wheat flour or whole-wheat flour for 1/4 cup of the all-purpose flour.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 5-1" cookies or 1-2 1/2" cookie
Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 18.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 11.3g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 4.1mg; vitamin a iu 144.9IU; folate 24.4mcg; calcium 18.9mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 2.2mg; potassium 15.8mg; sodium 55mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat

