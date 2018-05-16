Vegetable Pasta Soup

Serve this quick vegetable soup as an appetizer, or as a side dish for lunch or dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook for 15 seconds. Add carrot, onion, and celery; cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add chicken broth and the water; bring to boiling. Add uncooked pasta; cook for 7 to 8 minutes or until pasta is tender.

  • To serve, top individual servings with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 14.5g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 2g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 2656.8IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; folate 64.9mcg; calcium 38.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 13.8mg; potassium 128.1mg; sodium 226.8mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat, 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
