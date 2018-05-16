Vegetable Pasta Soup
Serve this quick vegetable soup as an appetizer, or as a side dish for lunch or dinner.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup
Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 14.5g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 2g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 2656.8IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; folate 64.9mcg; calcium 38.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 13.8mg; potassium 128.1mg; sodium 226.8mg.
1/2 fat, 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable