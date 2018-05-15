Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies
Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Choose from Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking or Equal(R) Sugar Lite. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1/4 cup sugar. Nutrition Facts Per Serving with Substitute: same as below, except 62 cal., 10 g carbo. Exchanges:1/2 other carb. Carb choices: 0.5
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: one 2-inch cookie
Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 27mg.
Exchanges:
1 other carb, 1/2 fat