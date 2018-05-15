Cheesy Shepherd's Pie with Zucchini

The mashed potatoes and cheese topper makes this beef, sausage, and veggie pie is delicious and comforting. Serve it with fresh fruit for dessert, and your meal is complete.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated January 2023

25 mins
5 hrs
6

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Stir 1/2 cup of the cheese into the potatoes; set mixture aside.

  • In a large skillet, cook ground beef, sausage, and onion until meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain off fat. Stir zucchini or yellow summer squash, undrained tomatoes, tomato paste, and pepper into meat mixture in skillet. Bring to boiling.

  • Divide meat mixture evenly among six 10-ounce individual casserole dishes. Spoon mashed potato mixture into mounds on top of hot meat mixture in casseroles. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese. If desired, sprinkle with paprika. Cover with plastic wrap; chill for at least 4 hours or up to 48 hours.

  • To serve, preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Remove plastic wrap; place casseroles in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Cover with foil. Bake for 35 minutes. Remove foil. Bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes more. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Tip: To make mashed potatoes, wash and peel 1 pound potatoes. Cut potatoes into quarters or cubes. In a covered medium saucepan, cook potatoes in a small amount of boiling salted water for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Mash with a potato masher or beat with an electric mixer on low speed until lumps are gone.

1 individual casserole
247 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 5.1g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 4.9g; cholesterol 41.4mg; vitamin a iu 714.3IU; vitamin c 27.3mg; folate 18.2mcg; calcium 141.3mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 22.9mg; potassium 492.5mg; sodium 584.8mg.
2 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetables
