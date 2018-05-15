Cheesy Shepherd's Pie with Zucchini
The mashed potatoes and cheese topper makes this beef, sausage, and veggie pie is delicious and comforting. Serve it with fresh fruit for dessert, and your meal is complete.
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated January 2023
Tip: To make mashed potatoes, wash and peel 1 pound potatoes. Cut potatoes into quarters or cubes. In a covered medium saucepan, cook potatoes in a small amount of boiling salted water for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Mash with a potato masher or beat with an electric mixer on low speed until lumps are gone.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 individual casserole
Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 5.1g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 4.9g; cholesterol 41.4mg; vitamin a iu 714.3IU; vitamin c 27.3mg; folate 18.2mcg; calcium 141.3mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 22.9mg; potassium 492.5mg; sodium 584.8mg.
Exchanges:
2 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetables