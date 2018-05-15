Roasted Carrot Soup

This satisfying and healthy roasted carrot soup gets a flavor boost from roasted vegetables, including the carrots, as well as garlic, onions and ginger.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine the carrot pieces, the onion, garlic, and ginger. Drizzle with olive oil; toss to coat. Arrange vegetables in a single layer on a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until carrots are very tender. Cool slightly.

  • Squeeze garlic cloves from their skins into a food processor or blender. Add roasted carrots, onion, and ginger; cover and process or blend with several on/off turns until the vegetables are chopped. Add almond milk, broth, and pepper. Cover and process or blend until smooth.

  • Transfer to a medium saucepan. Stir in the water. Cook and stir until heated through. If desired, garnish with shredded carrot and basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 9.3g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 28670IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 37.9mcg; calcium 295.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 25.9mg; potassium 637.3mg; sodium 213.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
