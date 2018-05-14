Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, onion, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion has softened and the chicken is no longer pink throughout, 6 to 8 minutes. Add flour and mustard. Stir until coated. Add milk and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until thickened slightly, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the broccoli and pasta. Stir in cheese, ham and parsley. Transfer the mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, spreading evenly. Combine panko and oil in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the casserole.