Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu—salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard—with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Put a large pot of water on to boil. Cook broccoli in the boiling water until just tender and bright green, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl with a slotted spoon. Add pasta to the boiling water and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Transfer to the bowl with the broccoli.

  • Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, onion, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion has softened and the chicken is no longer pink throughout, 6 to 8 minutes. Add flour and mustard. Stir until coated. Add milk and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until thickened slightly, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the broccoli and pasta. Stir in cheese, ham and parsley. Transfer the mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, spreading evenly. Combine panko and oil in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the casserole.

  • Bake until the casserole is heated throughout and the breadcrumbs are beginning to brown, about 30 minutes (or 50 minutes, if casserole has been frozen).

Tips

To make ahead: Assemble casserole through Step 2 and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
495 calories; protein 37.7g; carbohydrates 47.1g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 6.5g; fat 16.9g; saturated fat 7.4g; cholesterol 87.2mg; vitamin a iu 1593.3IU; vitamin c 29.7mg; folate 40.5mcg; calcium 295.7mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 29.8mg; potassium 471.5mg; sodium 718.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 reduced-fat dairy, 1/2 vegetable
