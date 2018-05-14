Chickpea, Artichoke & Avocado Salad with Apple-Cider Dressing
This delicious 400-calorie salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
4 1/2 fat, 3 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 starch