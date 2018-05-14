Chickpea, Artichoke & Avocado Salad with Apple-Cider Dressing

This delicious 400-calorie salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, May 2018; updated December 2022

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, mustard, shallot, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk in oil until combined. Add salad greens, artichokes, chickpeas and avocado. Grate the eggs through the large holes of a box grater into the bowl. Toss gently to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 generous cups
Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 29.5g; dietary fiber 11.9g; sugars 1.6g; fat 25g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 93.3mg; vitamin a iu 3549.5IU; vitamin c 35.7mg; folate 229.7mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 64.6mg; potassium 749.4mg; sodium 659.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 fat, 3 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 starch
