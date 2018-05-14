Tofu Crumbles
Crumbled extra-firm tofu is a great stand-in for ground beef for a meatless meal. This vegan substitute is perfect in lasagna, tacos, soup and more. We boost the flavor with garlic powder, paprika and tamari, but feel free to add your own flavorings.
EatingWell.com, May 2018; updated February 2023
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 3.9g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 0.5g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 183.6IU; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 98.3mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 0.8mg; potassium 11.2mg; sodium 500mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 fat