Tofu Crumbles

Crumbled extra-firm tofu is a great stand-in for ground beef for a meatless meal. This vegan substitute is perfect in lasagna, tacos, soup and more. We boost the flavor with garlic powder, paprika and tamari, but feel free to add your own flavorings.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, May 2018; updated February 2023

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

  • Combine tofu, tamari, garlic powder and paprika in a medium bowl. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is nicely browned, 8 to 10 minutes.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 3.9g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 0.5g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 183.6IU; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 98.3mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 0.8mg; potassium 11.2mg; sodium 500mg.
1 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 fat
