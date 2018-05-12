Mediterranean Chuck Roast

Using a slow cooker means this simple crowd pleaser can be cooking while you're at work.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
15 mins
total:
10 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6

  • Trim fat from roast. Place garlic cloves and dried tomatoes in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Top with roast. Pour broth over all in cooker. Sprinkle roast with vinegar, Italian seasoning and pepper.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 hours. Remove roast from cooker. Using two forks, shred roast or slice the meat. Sprinkle with Olive Persillade. If desired, garnish with lemon wedges.

Tips: For easy clean up, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, remove food from your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

To warm tortillas, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Wrap tortillas tightly in foil. Bake about 10 minutes or until heated through.

Serving Size:
3 ounces cooked meat and about 1 tablespoon persillade
Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 7.7g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 1.8g; fat 6.9g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 66.5mg; vitamin a iu 234.9IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; folate 25.9mcg; calcium 60.8mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 45.4mg; potassium 679.2mg; sodium 262mg.
Exchanges:

4 lean-protein, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
