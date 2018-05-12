Mediterranean Chuck Roast

Had to take a meal to a diabetic friend so I found this one and decided to make it. It was WONDERFUL! The gravy was delicious. (You would never know it was a healthy recipe!) I made it with all the same ingredients except I didn’t have time to cook it in the crock pot because I needed it in about an hour so I seared it in the bottom of my pressure cooker, added all the ingredients from the recipe plus 1 1/2 cups water and cooked it for 40 minutes. Delicious!