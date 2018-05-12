Honey BBQ Shredded Pork Wraps

Perfect for tailgates, these delicious BBQ wraps are made in your slow cooker.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

25 mins
7 hrs
12

  • Remove string or netting from pork, if present. Trim fat from pork. If necessary, cut roast to fit into a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker. Place meat in cooker. In a medium bowl stir together ketchup, celery, onion, water, honey, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and pepper. Pour over meat in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 13 to 14 hours or on high-heat setting for 6-1/2 to 7 hours. Remove meat from cooker, reserving sauce. Using 2 forks, shred meat and place in a large bowl.

  • Skim fat from sauce. Add enough of the reserved sauce to moisten pork (about 1 cup). Spoon about 2/3 cup pork atop each tortilla. Roll up and cut in half to serve.

Tips: For easy clean up, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, remove food from your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

To warm tortillas, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Wrap tortillas tightly in foil. Bake about 10 minutes or until heated through.

1 wrap
326 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 24.5g; dietary fiber 10.3g; sugars 9.3g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 73.4mg; vitamin a iu 157.8IU; vitamin c 6.8mg; folate 10.2mcg; calcium 96mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 28.4mg; potassium 486.4mg; sodium 589.3mg.
4 lean-protein, 1 1/2 starch
