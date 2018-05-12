Pork Ribs and Beans

Use your slow cooker to make this simple and satisfying southern dish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle meat with Italian seasoning, rosemary and pepper. Place meat in a 3-1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Place onion, beans and undrained tomatoes on meat in cooker. Pour wine over mixture.

  • Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat and bean mixture to a serving platter. Spoon some of the cooking liquid over meat and beans. If desired, sprinkle individual servings with Parmesan cheese.

Tips

Tip: For easy cleanup, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 1/2 ounces meat and 2/3 cup bean mixture
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 24.4g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 3g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 111.5mg; vitamin a iu 272.5IU; vitamin c 6.4mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 91.3mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 38.4mg; potassium 808.1mg; sodium 415.3mg.
Exchanges:

5 lean-protein, 1 starch, 1/2 vegetable
