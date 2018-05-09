Beef & Black Bean Pasta Bake

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This hearty casserole features ground beef, beans, and pasta baked in a flavorful tomato sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Kids will love it!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated January 2023

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large saucepan, cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return pasta to hot saucepan; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook meat and garlic until meat is brown, stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.

  • Stir the cooked meat into pasta in saucepan. Stir in beans, undrained tomatoes, picante sauce, oregano, cumin, and chili powder. Transfer mixture to a 1-1/2- to 2-quart casserole or baking dish.

  • Bake, covered with foil, about 30 minutes or until heated through. Uncover and sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 3 minutes more or until cheese is melted.

  • In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, 2 tablespoons of the green onions, the cilantro, and lime peel. To serve, top each serving with a spoonful of the sour cream mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 29.4g; dietary fiber 6.5g; sugars 4g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 45.1mg; vitamin a iu 1573.1IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 10.3mcg; calcium 145.7mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 14.8mg; potassium 469.5mg; sodium 520.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 fat, 1/2 vegetables
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/01/2023