Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

30 mins
1 hr 45 mins
6

  • Preheat broiler. Lightly brush tomatoes and sweet pepper with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Arrange half of the tomatoes and the pepper, cut sides down, in a 15x10-inch baking pan. Broil 5 to 6 inches from heat 8 to 10 minutes or until charred. Remove from pan; wrap pepper in foil. Repeat with the remaining tomatoes. Let tomatoes and pepper stand 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Peel off and discard skins. Chop tomatoes and pepper.

  • In a large saucepan heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium. Add onion and garlic; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, sweet pepper, vinegar, salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 20 to 30 minutes or until tomatoes have broken down and mixture is slightly thick, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly. Blend with an immersion blender until smooth. Return to saucepan; heat through. Stir in herbs. Transfer half of the sauce to a freezer container, let cool, and freeze up to 3 months.

  • Meanwhile, coat a 12-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium. Add sausage; cook about 5 minutes or until golden, turning once. Stir into warm sauce.

  • To cook zoodles, coat the 12-inch skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium high. Add half of the zoodles; cook and toss with tongs 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper. Repeat with remaining zoodles and pepper. Serve sauce over hot zoodles.

Tips: To Use Frozen Sauce, thaw overnight in refrigerator. Reheat in a medium saucepan over medium-low until heated through. Use as desired.

Use a spiralizer to cut zucchini into noodles or look for them already prepared in the produce aisle of your supermarket. You really do want 24 cups of zoodles because you will have half as much after cooking.

1/2 cup sauce + 2 cups zoodles
175 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 15g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 30mg; vitamin a iu 2100IU; vitamin c 71.4mg; calcium 60mg; iron 1.8mg; sodium 313mg.
