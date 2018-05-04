Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage
Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tips: To Use Frozen Sauce, thaw overnight in refrigerator. Reheat in a medium saucepan over medium-low until heated through. Use as desired.
Use a spiralizer to cut zucchini into noodles or look for them already prepared in the produce aisle of your supermarket. You really do want 24 cups of zoodles because you will have half as much after cooking.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup sauce + 2 cups zoodles
Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 15g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 30mg; vitamin a iu 2100IU; vitamin c 71.4mg; calcium 60mg; iron 1.8mg; sodium 313mg.