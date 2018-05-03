Berry Ginger Shortcakes

For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside. Combine berries and ginger in a small bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter (or margarine) until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine buttermilk and egg product (or egg). Add to the flour mixture all at once, stirring just until mixture is moistened. On a lightly floured surface, pat the dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut the dough with a floured 2-1/2-inch star-shaped or heart-shaped cookie cutter or a round biscuit cutter, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place shortcakes on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Cool the shortcakes slightly on a wire rack.

  • To serve, combine whipped topping and sour cream in a small bowl. Split shortcakes in half. Place bottoms on dessert plates. Divide the berry mixture among bottoms. Top each with some of the whipped topping mixture. Replace the shortcake tops.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 shortcake with toppings
Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 2g; fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 10mg; vitamin a iu 242IU; vitamin c 13mg; calcium 90mg; iron 1mg; sodium 176mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 starch, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022