Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

These stuffed zucchini boats are filled with all your favorite taco ingredients like seasoned meat, cheese and avocado. They're perfect for a low-carb alternative on taco night or a great kid-friendly way to sneak in more vegetables.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut each zucchini in half lengthwise. Cut a thin slice off the bottoms so that each half sits flat. Scoop out the pulp, leaving a 1/4-inch shell. Chop the pulp.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, tomato, scallions, chili powder, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt and garlic powder. Cook, breaking the beef into small pieces, until no longer pink, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in the chopped pulp.

  • Meanwhile, place the prepared zucchini halves in a microwave-safe dish; sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cover and microwave on High until tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Uncover.

  • Position rack in the upper third of the oven. Preheat broiler to high. Place the zucchini halves on a baking sheet. Divide the beef filling among the zucchini halves and sprinkle each half with 2 tablespoons cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Serve with lettuce, avocado and pico de gallo, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 stuffed zucchini half
Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 14.3g; dietary fiber 7.1g; sugars 5.6g; fat 24.8g; saturated fat 7.7g; cholesterol 67.8mg; vitamin a iu 2625.6IU; vitamin c 42.9mg; folate 122.9mcg; calcium 185.1mg; iron 4.1mg; magnesium 77.6mg; potassium 1159.8mg; sodium 659.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 fat, 2 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 high-fat protein
