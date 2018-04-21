Chicken and Slaw Tostadas

A seasoned tofu dressing tops the broccoli slaw and chicken in this recipe. The filling can also go into a whole-wheat tortilla for a wrap.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender, combine tofu, lime juice, vinegar, honey, mustard and chipotle; cover and process or blend until smooth. Add oil; process or blend until creamy. Transfer to a small bowl. Stir in lime zest, salt and black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, toss together broccoli, cabbage, cilantro and 1/4 cup of the dressing. In another bowl, combine chicken and another 1/4 cup of the dressing.

  • Place tortillas on a baking sheet; bake about 8 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp, turning once.

  • To assemble tostadas, place tortillas on six dinner plates; divide broccoli mixture among tortillas. Top with chicken mixture. If desired, garnish with lime wedges. Serve with remaining dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tostada
Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 21.5g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 4.2g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 41.5mg; vitamin a iu 1028.2IU; vitamin c 27.9mg; folate 3.7mcg; calcium 62.2mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 37.9mg; potassium 220.1mg; sodium 178.7mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/15/2022