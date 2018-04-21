Collard Greens

Collard greens are meltingly tender when cooked for a long period of time. Smoked turkey in place of bacon adds the traditional smoky taste.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 mins
1 hr 20 mins
6

  • Wash collard greens thoroughly. Cut off stems and discard. Coarsely chop collard greens and set aside. (You should have about 9 cups packed.) Heat oil in a 4-quart Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook about 5 minutes or until tender.

  • Add collard greens, broth, bone and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 1 hour or until collard greens are tender. Remove bone and drain off any excess liquid. Serve warm with a slotted spoon.

Tip: If using a turkey drumstick, remove meat and reserve for another use; use only the bone for this recipe.

1/3 cup
39 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 6.3g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 1g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 5459.8IU; vitamin c 17.6mg; folate 145.6mcg; calcium 122.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.9mg; potassium 144.1mg; sodium 137.5mg.
1 vegetable
