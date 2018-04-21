Baked Vegetable Tempura
The wide variety of veggies in this tempura recipe provides vitamins, minerals, and health-promoting plant compounds. The mustard in the dipping sauce contains curcumin, a compound that makes mustard yellow and exhibits anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
To make ahead: Prepare as directed through step 2. Cover and chill for up to 3 hours. Honey-Mustard Sauce may be prepared ahead. Cover and chill for up to 3 days. Stir before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup vegetables and 2 tablespoons sauce
Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 23.1g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 6.2g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 48.8mg; vitamin a iu 2134.1IU; vitamin c 14.6mg; folate 34.1mcg; calcium 65.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 14.2mg; potassium 243.5mg; sodium 702.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1/2 fat