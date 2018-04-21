Baked Vegetable Tempura

The wide variety of veggies in this tempura recipe provides vitamins, minerals, and health-promoting plant compounds. The mustard in the dipping sauce contains curcumin, a compound that makes mustard yellow and exhibits anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Honey-Mustard Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a shallow bowl, beat eggs with a fork. In a medium bowl, combine panko bread crumbs and salt.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, toss the vegetables in flour, shaking to remove any excess flour. Dip the vegetables, a few at a time, into the eggs; dip into the panko crumb mixture to coat. Place the vegetables in a single layer in the prepared baking pan.

  • Drizzle the vegetables with melted butter. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until vegetables are golden brown, gently stirring twice.

  • Meanwhile prepare Honey-Mustard Sauce: In a small bowl, stir together Dijon-style mustard and honey. Serve immediately vegetable tempura.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare as directed through step 2. Cover and chill for up to 3 hours. Honey-Mustard Sauce may be prepared ahead. Cover and chill for up to 3 days. Stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup vegetables and 2 tablespoons sauce
Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 23.1g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 6.2g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 48.8mg; vitamin a iu 2134.1IU; vitamin c 14.6mg; folate 34.1mcg; calcium 65.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 14.2mg; potassium 243.5mg; sodium 702.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022