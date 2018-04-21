Pork, Mushroom & Cabbage Soup
A little dry sherry adds nice flavor to this comforting cabbage soup. Mushrooms and pork help bulk up the soup for a satisfying meal.
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated January 2023
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 1.5g; fat 3.4g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 30.8mg; vitamin a iu 133.2IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 21.7mcg; calcium 30.6mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 23.5mg; potassium 337.8mg; sodium 691mg.
2 lean protein, 1 fat, 1 vegetable