Pork, Mushroom & Cabbage Soup

A little dry sherry adds nice flavor to this comforting cabbage soup. Mushrooms and pork help bulk up the soup for a satisfying meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated January 2023

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

  • Coat a large nonstick saucepan with cooking spray; preheat saucepan over medium heat. Add pork to hot saucepan; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly pink in center. Remove from pot; set aside. Add mushrooms and garlic to pot; cook and stir until tender.

  • Stir in broth, sherry, soy sauce, ginger and crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling. Stir in pork, cabbage and green onion; heat through.

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 1.5g; fat 3.4g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 30.8mg; vitamin a iu 133.2IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 21.7mcg; calcium 30.6mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 23.5mg; potassium 337.8mg; sodium 691mg.
2 lean protein, 1 fat, 1 vegetable
