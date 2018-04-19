Greek Salad Wraps
Zesty Greek salad packed with tomatoes, cucumber and olives--plus chickpeas for a protein punch--gets tucked into a whole-wheat wrap for a healthy vegan lunch that's easy to pack for work. It's so flavorful and satisfying, you won't miss the feta!
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 wrap with 1 1/2 cups salad
Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 41.8g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 5.2g; fat 13.9g; saturated fat 1.9g; vitamin a iu 5723.7IU; vitamin c 7.2mg; folate 151.6mcg; calcium 181mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 43.2mg; potassium 445.6mg; sodium 568.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 starch, 2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein