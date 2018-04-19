Greek Salad Wraps

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Zesty Greek salad packed with tomatoes, cucumber and olives--plus chickpeas for a protein punch--gets tucked into a whole-wheat wrap for a healthy vegan lunch that's easy to pack for work. It's so flavorful and satisfying, you won't miss the feta!

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, oregano, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add romaine, chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and onion; toss to coat. Place about 1 1/2 cups of the salad on each wrap and roll into a wrap sandwich.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 wrap with 1 1/2 cups salad
Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 41.8g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 5.2g; fat 13.9g; saturated fat 1.9g; vitamin a iu 5723.7IU; vitamin c 7.2mg; folate 151.6mcg; calcium 181mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 43.2mg; potassium 445.6mg; sodium 568.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/28/2023