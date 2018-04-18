Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta
Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek-inspired flair.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; dietary fiber 9.1g; sugars 4.8g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 36.8mg; vitamin a iu 1024.3IU; vitamin c 57.2mg; folate 35.4mcg; calcium 94.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 22.1mg; potassium 316.6mg; sodium 435.9mg.
Exchanges:
2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1 fat, 1 vegetable