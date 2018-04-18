Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta

Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek-inspired flair.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a 1 1/2-quart au gratin dish with cooking spray; set aside. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

  • Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil. Lightly coat both sides of each eggplant slice with cooking spray. Place coated eggplant slices in the prepared baking pan. Add sweet pepper quarters to pan with eggplant slices. Roast, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until eggplant begins to brown and peppers are just tender. Remove from oven; let cool. Cut eggplant and pepper pieces into 3/4-inch cubes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

  • For lemon dressing, in a small bowl whisk together olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the lemon peel, the lemon juice and garlic. Whisk in 3 tablespoons of the oregano, the salt and black pepper; set aside. In another small bowl combine panko, the remaining 1 tablespoon oregano and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon lemon peel; set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine cooked orzo, eggplant, sweet pepper, tuna, artichoke hearts, olives and feta cheese. Stir in the lemon dressing. Spoon mixture into the prepared baking dish. Cover with foil. Bake in the 350 degrees F oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle panko mixture over top. Bake, uncovered, for 5 to 8 minutes more or until panko mixture is golden brown. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; dietary fiber 9.1g; sugars 4.8g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 36.8mg; vitamin a iu 1024.3IU; vitamin c 57.2mg; folate 35.4mcg; calcium 94.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 22.1mg; potassium 316.6mg; sodium 435.9mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1 fat, 1 vegetable
