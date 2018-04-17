Almond-Crusted Chicken Strips
Give these oven "fried" chicken strips a try, and you may just find the perfect healthy swap for restaurant chicken fingers.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 strips
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 87mg; sodium 342mg.
Exchanges:
4 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 starch