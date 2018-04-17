Almond-Crusted Chicken Strips

Give these oven "fried" chicken strips a try, and you may just find the perfect healthy swap for restaurant chicken fingers.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018

20 mins
40 mins
5

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Combine egg white and water in a shallow dish. Place flour in a second shallow dish. Combine panko, almond meal, paprika, garlic powder, salt, pepper and cayenne in a third shallow dish. One piece at a time, dip chicken in the flour, then in the egg, then in the crumb mixture to coat. Arrange on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake the chicken, flipping the pieces halfway through, until golden brown and registers 165 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer, 18 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, honey, mustard and vinegar in a small bowl. Serve the chicken with the sauce, sprinkled with parsley, if desired.

2 strips
280 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 87mg; sodium 342mg.
4 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 starch
