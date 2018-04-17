Raspberry-Pineapple Fish Tacos

This refreshing version of traditional fish tacos features a lively raspberry-pineapple salsa and a yogurt-lime cream sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018

45 mins
45 mins
4

  • Grate 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 5 Tbsp. juice from limes. Combine 2 Tbsp. of the juice, 1 Tbsp. oil, chili powder, 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper in a small bowl.

  • Place fish in a sealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. Pour in the lime mixture, seal and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 15 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine raspberries, pineapple, green onion, jalapeno, the lime zest, 1 Tbsp. lime juice and the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper in a medium bowl. Combine yogurt and the remaining 2 Tbsp. lime juice in a small bowl.

  • Coat a 12-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the fish (discard marinade) and cook, turning once, until it flakes easily, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Break the fish into bite-size pieces with a fork. Serve in tortillas topped with cabbage, the salsa, the yogurt mixture and cilantro, with lime wedges on the side, If desired.

2 tacos each
337 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 9g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 413mg.
3 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 fat, 1/2 fruit
