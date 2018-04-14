Celeriac & Walnut Tacos

Fake out your meat-loving family and friends with this fast plant-based taco dinner recipe. Ground toasted nuts and chopped sautéed celeriac yield a texture similar to ground beef, then classic taco seasoning does the rest. If you want a little heat, sprinkle these healthy vegetarian tacos with some minced jalapeño.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

  • Toast walnuts in a medium skillet over medium heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Pulse in a food processor to coarsely chop. Transfer to a small bowl.

  • Pulse celeriac in the food processor until chopped into 1/4-inch pieces.

  • Heat oil in the pan over medium heat. Add the celeriac and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the walnuts and garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, 1/4 teaspoon salt, onion powder and oregano; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add water and simmer until mostly absorbed but still saucy, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.

  • Mix jicama (and/or radishes) with lime juice and the remaining pinch of salt.

  • Serve the celeriac mixture in tortillas topped with the jicama (and/or radishes), avocado, salsa (or pico de gallo) and cilantro.

371 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 37.5g; dietary fiber 9.4g; sugars 4.3g; fat 24g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 498.7IU; vitamin c 15.3mg; folate 62.7mcg; calcium 89.3mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 83mg; potassium 588.3mg; sodium 428.1mg.
