Skillet Eggs with Tomatillos & Spinach

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy skillet recipe features eggs cooked in a mixture of spinach, herbs and tomatillos. Garnish with a touch of harissa--a fiery chile paste--and dip some toasted whole-grain country bread into the jammy yolks.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add spring onions (or scallions) and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender but not brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Add garlic, pepper and cumin; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in tomatillos (or green tomatoes) and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to break down, about 5 minutes. Add spinach and water; cook, stirring, until wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in parsley, cilantro, mint and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Crack eggs over the vegetables. Cover and cook over medium-low heat until the whites are set, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and sprinkle with feta; cover and let stand for 2 minutes. Garnish with cracked pepper and harissa, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 egg & 1/2 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 3.8g; fat 14.8g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 194.3mg; vitamin a iu 7219.7IU; vitamin c 43.8mg; folate 181.9mcg; calcium 184.9mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 80.2mg; potassium 718.3mg; sodium 362.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat protein, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/24/2022