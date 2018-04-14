Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots

Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe. Serve with a simple tossed salad and some roasted sweet potatoes to round out the meal.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

25 mins
25 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Toast coriander and fennel seeds in a small dry skillet over medium heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Coarsely grind in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in oil, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Coat both sides of pork chops with the mixture.

  • Oil the grill rack. Grill the pork chops until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part without touching bone registers 145 degrees F, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Grill apricots (or nectarines) on the coolest part of the grill, turning occasionally, until tender, about 4 minutes total. Transfer the pork chops and fruit to a serving dish and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve topped with feta and mint.

1 pork chop & 4 apricot (or 2 nectarine) halves
272 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 10.1g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 83.4mg; vitamin a iu 1506.2IU; vitamin c 7.8mg; folate 12.4mcg; calcium 104.3mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 41.4mg; potassium 554.9mg; sodium 575.8mg; added sugar 3g.
1/2 fruit, 3 1/2 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat
