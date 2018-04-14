Watermelon with Lime

A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle watermelon with lime zest and salt. Serve with pistachios.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 15.4g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 11.2g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 991.2IU; vitamin c 14.7mg; folate 9.6mcg; calcium 22mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 26.5mg; potassium 278.8mg; sodium 292.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 fat
