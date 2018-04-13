Winter Minestrone

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, cook the sausage until browned; drain well.

    Advertisement

  • In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, place squash, potatoes, fennel, onion, garlic, beans and sage. Top with sausage. Pour broth and wine over all.

  • Cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours or on High for 4 to 5 hours. Stir in kale (or spinach). Cover and cook 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 14g; sugars 1g; fat 14g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 933mg.
Exchanges:

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022