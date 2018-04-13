Winter Minestrone

Late afternoon, as I gathered the ingredients for this recipe, I “discovered” that it was written for a crockpot. Oh dear - I only had 2 hours max from start to eating! Not a problem. We sat down on time to a truly delicious soup. I was tempted to add salt and pepper in the preparation because I thought it had been missed in the recipe. DO NOT add them! I made the soup exactly as written (well, except for method, obviously) and it is a tasty combination of flavors with no change.