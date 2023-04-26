Spicy Coconut, Chicken & Mushroom Soup

Coconut milk tames the heat and combines deliciously with shredded chicken breast in this spicy Thai-inspired coconut chicken soup.

By David Bonom
Published on April 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup image
Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons canola oil

  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms

  • ½ cup chopped red bell pepper

  • 4 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger

  • 4 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 (3-inch) stalk lemongrass, halved lengthwise

  • 2 teaspoons sambal oelek (ground fresh chile paste)

  • 3 cups Chicken stock or reduced-sodium chicken broth

  • 1 ¼ cups light coconut milk

  • 4 teaspoons fish sauce

  • 1 tablespoon sugar

  • 2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast (about 8 ounces)

  • ½ cup green onion strips

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Directions

  1. Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add mushrooms, bell pepper, ginger, garlic and lemongrass; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add chile paste; cook 1 minute. Add chicken stock, coconut milk, fish sauce and sugar; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low; simmer for 10 minutes. Add chicken to pan; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Discard lemongrass. Top with onions, cilantro and juice.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

224 Calories
9g Fat
15g Carbs
23g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 224
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Protein 23g 46%
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 58mg 19%
Sodium 463mg 20%
Calcium 35mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

