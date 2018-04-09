Stuffed Zucchini with Black Beans, Corn and Poblano Pepper

Who says vegetables have to be boring? Spice up your dinner with this stuffed zucchini recipe with Poblano pepper, black beans, and corn.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Trim ends of zucchini; cut each zucchini in half lengthwise. Using a melon baller or a small measuring spoon, scoop out and discard pulp, leaving 1/4-inch-thick shells. Place zucchini shells, cut sides up, in a shallow baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chile pepper and onion. Cook about 6 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Stir in corn, tomato and black beans. Cook about 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in 1/4 cup of the cheese and the cilantro.

  • Using a small spoon, divide bean mixture evenly among zucchini halves, packing filling lightly and mounding as needed. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until zucchini is tender.

Tips

Tip: Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 zucchini halves
Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 6g; fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 274mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 vegetables, 1 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022