Stuffed Zucchini with Black Beans, Corn and Poblano Pepper
Who says vegetables have to be boring? Spice up your dinner with this stuffed zucchini recipe with Poblano pepper, black beans, and corn.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 zucchini halves
Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 6g; fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 274mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 vegetables, 1 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat