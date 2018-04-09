Louisiana Chicken Drumsticks and Tomatoes

Get a taste of the south with this chicken drumstick recipe. Thyme, hot sauce and black pepper lend flavor to this perfect weeknight dinner option.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium-high heat until hot. Brown chicken on all sides, about 6 minutes, turning occasionally. Top with stewed tomatoes, okra, dried thyme, 1 tablespoon of the hot sauce, the salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 30 minutes or until no longer pink in center.

  • Place the chicken pieces on a serving platter. Stir the remaining hot sauce into skillet and spoon sauce over all. Serve with noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 drumsticks, 1/2 cup sauce, 1/2 cup noodles
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 500mg.
