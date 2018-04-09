Magical Color-Changing Margaritas

Pour homemade margarita mix over ice cubes made from blue pea flower tea and watch your cocktail change colors before your eyes without any artificial food dye. It's sure to be your new favorite party trick. Blue pea flower tea (also called butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that changes from blue to purple when mixed with an acidic ingredient (like the lime juice in this margarita recipe).

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Steep tea in boiling water for 8 minutes. Strain into a 2-cup glass measuring cup and let cool. Pour the cooled tea into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid, about 4 hours.

  • Combine seltzer, tequila, lime juice, triple sec and simple syrup, if desired, in a pitcher. Divide the ice cubes among 4 10-ounce glasses. Pour about 3/4 cup margarita mix into each glass.

Tips

To make ahead: Freeze ice cubes (Step 1) up to 1 week ahead. Refrigerate margarita mix (Step 2) for up to 2 days.

Tip: To make your own simple syrup: Bring 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar. Let cool for 30 minutes and then refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour, or for up to 1 week. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

273 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 11.9g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 9.1g; fat 0.1g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 15.1IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 7.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.9mg; potassium 39.4mg; sodium 7.1mg; added sugar 9g.
