Magical Color-Changing Margaritas
Pour homemade margarita mix over ice cubes made from blue pea flower tea and watch your cocktail change colors before your eyes without any artificial food dye. It's sure to be your new favorite party trick. Blue pea flower tea (also called butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that changes from blue to purple when mixed with an acidic ingredient (like the lime juice in this margarita recipe).
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Freeze ice cubes (Step 1) up to 1 week ahead. Refrigerate margarita mix (Step 2) for up to 2 days.
Tip: To make your own simple syrup: Bring 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar. Let cool for 30 minutes and then refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour, or for up to 1 week. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.
Nutrition Facts
2 alcohol equivalents