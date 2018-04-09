Zucchini Banana Bread

Shredded zucchini and mashed banana complement each other and ensure that this wholesome loaf stays nice and moist. The banana adds sweetness to this quick-bread mashup for just the right flavor without too much added sugar.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Whisk eggs, sugar, oil (or melted butter) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir in zucchini and banana until well combined. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn the loaf out onto a rack to cool completely. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days or wrap in plastic wrap, then foil, and freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 29.4g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 15.5g; fat 5.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 31mg; vitamin a iu 91.1IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 26.1mcg; calcium 11.9mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 11.2mg; potassium 144.9mg; sodium 189.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 13g.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 starch, 1/2 fruit
