Zucchini Banana Bread

Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl; set aside. Whisk eggs, sugar, oil (or melted butter) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir in zucchini and banana until well combined. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn the loaf out onto a rack to cool completely. Serve warm or at room temperature.