Peach Sangria

You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

10 mins
2 hrs 10 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir wine, seltzer and schnapps together in a large pitcher. Add peaches and gently mash with a wooden spoon. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to blend flavors.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 8 hours or overnight.

1 cup
168 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 15.1g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 12g; fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 244.5IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 4.2mcg; calcium 15.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 19.2mg; potassium 232.9mg; sodium 6.6mg; added sugar 6g.
1 1/2 alcohol equivalent
