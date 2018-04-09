Peach Sangria
You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 8 hours or overnight.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 15.1g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 12g; fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 244.5IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 4.2mcg; calcium 15.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 19.2mg; potassium 232.9mg; sodium 6.6mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 alcohol equivalent