Peanut Butter Swirl Chocolate Brownies

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This diabetic-friendly brownie recipe uses the classic flavor combination of chocolate and peanut butter to make a delicious dessert you'll want to make again and again.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil up over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with nonstick spray. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan, melt butter over low heat; remove from heat. Whisk in sugar and the water. Whisk in egg, oil and vanilla until combined. Stir in 1 cup of the flour and the baking powder until combined (batter will be thin at this point.) Place peanut butter in a small bowl; gradually whisk in 1/2 cup of the batter until smooth. Set aside. In another bowl, combine the remaining 1/4 cup flour and the cocoa powder. Stir into the plain batter; stir in chocolate pieces. Pour chocolate batter into prepared pan.

  • Drop peanut butter batter in small mounds over chocolate batter in pan. Using a thin metal spatula, swirl batters together. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

Tips

Tip: If using a sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking or Sun Crystals(R) in place of granulated sugar. Follow package directions to use product amount that's equivalent to 3/4 cup granulated sugar. Decrease baking time to 15 to 18 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as below except 140 calories, 13 g carbohydrate.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 brownie
Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 17g; sugars 10g; fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 61mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/02/2022