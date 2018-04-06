Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole

This recipe would have been so bad if made as written. No flavor with the beans and vegetables, and no salt in the sauce. You can add all the spices you want to some thing, but if you don’t add some salt none of the flavor will come through. Are used the general parts of this recipe, with some key adjustments. Added salt to the sauce, sauté the onions with garlic, stirred the vegetables and beans into the sautéed onions and garlic along with a little bit more cumin, chili powder, and salt, and added cilantro To both the sauce and the garnish. It was pretty good, but nothing to write home about. I won’t be making this again.