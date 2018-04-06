Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole

This classic and comforting Mexican-inspired dish is easy to make on a busy weeknight.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

25 mins
1 hr 10 mins
1

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Add flour, stirring until smooth. Stir in tomato sauce, broth, chili powder, cumin, oregano and cinnamon. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine black beans, pinto beans, sweet pepper, onion and chile peppers; set aside.

  • Coat a 2-quart rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1/3 cup of the tomato sauce mixture on the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Layer one-third of the tortillas on top of the sauce. Top with one-third of the bean mixture. Spread one-third of the remaining sauce over all. Sprinkle with 2/3 cup of the cheese. Repeat layers twice, starting with tortillas and setting aside the final 2/3 cup cheese.

  • Cover with foil. Bake for 35 minutes. Sprinkle with the reserved 2/3 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 10 minutes more or until cheese melts. If desired, top with lettuce, olives and/or chopped tomato.

1 serving
323 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 37.9g; dietary fiber 9.7g; sugars 5.3g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 6.6g; cholesterol 31.8mg; vitamin a iu 1244.3IU; vitamin c 19.7mg; folate 14.7mcg; calcium 426.9mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 70.2mg; potassium 571.6mg; sodium 432.5mg.
2 lean protein, 1 vegetable, 2 starch, 1 fat
