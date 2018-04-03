Greek Yogurt Breakfast

Looking for a quick breakfast solution? Greek yogurt and toast is a quick and balanced breakfast. Transform your Greek yogurt into a bowl of flavor by stirring in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and topping with blueberries.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Assemble carrots, Greek yogurt, toast on a plate or in separate containers. Serve with low-sodium vegetable juice.

    Advertisement

  • Serve with blueberries to complete this balanced meal.

Tips

Tip: If you don't want to eat the carrots as part of your breakfast, save them for a midmorning snack.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 44.9g; dietary fiber 11.3g; sugars 20.2g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 8.4mg; vitamin a iu 22149.2IU; vitamin c 57.8mg; folate 104.7mcg; calcium 274.3mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 58.8mg; potassium 1253.8mg; sodium 494.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022