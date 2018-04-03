Steak Dinner

Your traditional steak and potato dinner gets a makeover in this recipe by swapping starchy potatoes for whole-grain brown rice. Be wary of your portion size for steak, it should be about the size of a deck of cards.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

40 mins
45 mins
1

  • Assemble Brussels sprouts and sauteed mushrooms on half of a 9-inch plate. Place sirloin and cooked brown rice on the remaining half of the plate.

  • Serve with strawberries and milk to complete this balanced meal.

Tip: Turn the strawberries into a tasty desert drizzle with 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of a sugar substitute.

1 serving
442 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 25.3g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 3.4g; fat 24.3g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 67.2mg; vitamin a iu 604.8IU; vitamin c 48.4mg; folate 62.2mcg; calcium 49.3mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 62.9mg; potassium 624.4mg; sodium 203.4mg.
