Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
9 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Lightly coat a 2-quart square baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil. Place tomatillos in the baking pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until softened and charred, turning occasionally. Set aside to cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and poblano chile pepper; cook and stir for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender and onion starts to brown.

  • In a blender or food processor combine tomatillos, onion mixture, cilantro, sugar, cumin and salt. Cover and blend or process until smooth, stopping and scraping down sides as necessary.

  • Spread 3/4 cup of the tomatillo mixture in the prepared baking dish. Arrange six of the tortilla halves over the tomatillo mixture, overlapping slightly. Top with 1 cup of the chicken, 1/2 cup of the cheese, and half of the salsa, spreading evenly. Add six more tortilla halves and top with 1 cup chicken, 1/2 cup cheese, and half of the remaining tomatillo mixture, spreading evenly. Add six more tortilla halves, the remaining 1 cup chicken, and the remaining tomatillo mixture. Top with the remaining six tortilla halves and the remaining salsa, spreading to cover completely.

  • Cover the dish with plastic wrap and chill for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours. Cover and chill the remaining 3/4 cup cheese until needed.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Remove plastic wrap. Cover dish with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil then sprinkle with the remaining 3/4 cup cheese. Bake about 20 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, garnish with chopped tomato, chopped onion, sliced jalapeno, sliced green onions, and/or snipped fresh cilantro.

Tips

Tips: Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Salsas vary greatly in sodium content. Read nutrition labels and choose the salsa with the lowest amount of sodium.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 16.2g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 4.5g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 53.3mg; vitamin a iu 563.9IU; vitamin c 46.2mg; folate 11.8mcg; calcium 284.3mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 34.7mg; potassium 323mg; sodium 538.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 2 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/23/2022