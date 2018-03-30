Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a medium nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat skillet over medium heat. Add egg to hot skillet; sprinkle with seasoning blend. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until egg begins to set on the bottom and around edge. Using a spatula or a large spoon, lift and fold the partially cooked egg so that the uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking over medium heat for 30 to 60 seconds or until egg is cooked through but is still glossy and moist.

    Advertisement

  • Immediately spoon cooked egg onto one side of the tortilla. Top with cheese, beans and the 2 tablespoons pico de gallo. Fold tortilla over filling to cover; press gently.

  • Wipe out the same skillet with a paper towel. Coat skillet with cooking spray. Preheat skillet over medium heat. Cook filled tortilla in hot skillet about 2 minutes or until tortilla is browned and filling is heated through, turning once. If desired, top with additional pico de gallo.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 24.8g; dietary fiber 13.8g; sugars 2.3g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 9mg; vitamin a iu 1004.8IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; folate 4.6mcg; calcium 206.7mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 24.7mg; potassium 260.1mg; sodium 506.5mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/12/2022