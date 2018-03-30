Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Coat a medium nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat skillet over medium heat. Add egg to hot skillet; sprinkle with seasoning blend. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until egg begins to set on the bottom and around edge. Using a spatula or a large spoon, lift and fold the partially cooked egg so that the uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking over medium heat for 30 to 60 seconds or until egg is cooked through but is still glossy and moist.