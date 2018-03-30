Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla
Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 serving
Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 24.8g; dietary fiber 13.8g; sugars 2.3g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 9mg; vitamin a iu 1004.8IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; folate 4.6mcg; calcium 206.7mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 24.7mg; potassium 260.1mg; sodium 506.5mg.
Exchanges:
2 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch