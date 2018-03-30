Chewy Granola Bars

You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

20 mins
45 mins
1

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with foil. Grease the foil; set pan aside. Combine granola, oats, nuts, flour and raisins in a large mixing bowl. Stir together egg, brown sugar, oil, honey and cinnamon in a small bowl. Stir into granola mixture until well combined. Press evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Cool on a wire rack. Lift up on foil to remove from pan. Cut into bars.

To make ahead: Store bars in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Variation: For Energy Bars, prepare as above except substitute 1/4 cup shelled sunflower seeds and 1/4 cup chopped walnuts for the mixed nuts, substitute 3/4 cup mixed dried fruit bits for the raisins, and substitute ground ginger for the ground cinnamon. Per Serving with Substitute: 98 cal, 2 g pro, 15 g carb, 4 g fat, 1 g sat. fat, 9 g chol, 1 g fiber, 18 g sodium.

1 serving
94 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 7g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 15mg.
1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat
