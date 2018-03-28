Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto
Your co-workers will be jealous when you pull out this healthy lunch of roasted veggies and brown rice. Put together 4 lunches when you have time and you will have packable lunches (or ready-to-eat dinners) for several days--just grab a container on your way out the door in the morning.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
3 1/2 starch, 3 fat, 2 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein