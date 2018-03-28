Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto

Your co-workers will be jealous when you pull out this healthy lunch of roasted veggies and brown rice. Put together 4 lunches when you have time and you will have packable lunches (or ready-to-eat dinners) for several days--just grab a container on your way out the door in the morning.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Whisk 2 tablespoons oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add broccoli, peppers and onion; toss to coat. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet and roast, stirring once, until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Chop the peppers when cool enough to handle.

  • Stir the remaining 1 tablespoon oil into rice. Place about 3/4 cup of the rice in each of four 2-cup microwave-safe, lidded containers. Divide chickpeas and the roasted vegetables among the bowls. Top each with 1 tablespoon pesto.

  • To reheat: Microwave each container on High until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 64.4g; dietary fiber 10.1g; sugars 7.8g; fat 20.5g; saturated fat 3.2g; vitamin a iu 4283IU; vitamin c 144.4mg; folate 127.1mcg; calcium 103.9mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 109.4mg; potassium 635.1mg; sodium 460.3mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch, 3 fat, 2 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein
