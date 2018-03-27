Strawberries and Cottage Cheese

This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

5 mins
5 mins
1

  • Combine 1 cup of strawberries with low-fat cottage cheese.

Nutrition Facts

1 serving
127 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 14.1g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 10.1g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 4.5mg; vitamin a iu 63.6IU; vitamin c 84.7mg; folate 48.1mcg; calcium 92mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 24.4mg; potassium 317.5mg; sodium 460.2mg.
