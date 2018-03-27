Bread with Peanut Butter
This quick-and-easy snack is a hearty treat that is packed with protein and has heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 serving
Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 15.5g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 2.9g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 1.9g; vitamin a iu 0.8IU; folate 25.7mcg; calcium 52.9mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 47.9mg; potassium 160.4mg; sodium 195.6mg.