Bread with Peanut Butter

This quick-and-easy snack is a hearty treat that is packed with protein and has heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

  • Spread 1 slice of whole-wheat bread with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter.

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 15.5g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 2.9g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 1.9g; vitamin a iu 0.8IU; folate 25.7mcg; calcium 52.9mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 47.9mg; potassium 160.4mg; sodium 195.6mg.
