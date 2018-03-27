Vanilla Tres Leches Cakes

The classic Mexican cake, with its rich flavors of vanilla and three different kinds of milk, is lightened up and served in jumbo cupcake form with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat 6 jumbo muffin cups with cooking spray. In a bowl stir together the flour, brown rice flour (if using), baking powder, and salt.

  • In a large bowl, beat butter with a mixer on medium for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar; beat on medium about 5 minutes or until very light and fluffy. Using tip of sharp knife, scrape seeds from vanilla bean. Add seeds to butter mixture with 1 teaspoon of the vanilla extract. Add egg product, 1/4 cup or 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Alternately add flour mixture and 1/2 cup of the evaporated milk, beating on low after each addition just until combined. Pour batter into muffin cups, spreading tops evenly.

  • Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until a wooden skewer inserted in centers comes out clean. (Cakes will appear shallow in the pan.)

  • Meanwhile, in a bowl stir together the remaining 1/4 cup evaporated milk, the remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla, the sweetened condensed milk, and fat-free milk. Using a skewer, poke holes all over the tops of hot cakes. Evenly spoon the milk mixture over hot cakes, allowing milk mixture to soak into cakes before adding more. Cool cakes in muffin pan. Sprinkle cakes with powdered sugar and serve topped with fresh berries, if desired.

Tips

Tips: If using a sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 3/4 cup sugar. Nutrition Per Serving with Substitute: Same as below, except 187 cal., 23 g carb. (10 g sugars).

After removing the vanilla bean seeds, you can use the scraped-out vanilla bean to make vanilla sugar. Place the bean in an airtight container with granulated sugar. Cover; shake gently. Let stand at least 1 week or up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 mini cake
Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 14.4g; fat 8g; saturated fat 4.9g; cholesterol 20.4mg; vitamin a iu 419.4IU; folate 31.8mcg; calcium 69.7mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 10.5mg; potassium 55.8mg; sodium 164.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate

