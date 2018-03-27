Vanilla Tres Leches Cakes
The classic Mexican cake, with its rich flavors of vanilla and three different kinds of milk, is lightened up and served in jumbo cupcake form with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tips: If using a sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 3/4 cup sugar. Nutrition Per Serving with Substitute: Same as below, except 187 cal., 23 g carb. (10 g sugars).
After removing the vanilla bean seeds, you can use the scraped-out vanilla bean to make vanilla sugar. Place the bean in an airtight container with granulated sugar. Cover; shake gently. Let stand at least 1 week or up to 6 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 mini cake
Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 14.4g; fat 8g; saturated fat 4.9g; cholesterol 20.4mg; vitamin a iu 419.4IU; folate 31.8mcg; calcium 69.7mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 10.5mg; potassium 55.8mg; sodium 164.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate