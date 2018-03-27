Vanilla Tres Leches Cakes

In a large bowl, beat butter with a mixer on medium for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar; beat on medium about 5 minutes or until very light and fluffy. Using tip of sharp knife, scrape seeds from vanilla bean. Add seeds to butter mixture with 1 teaspoon of the vanilla extract. Add egg product, 1/4 cup or 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Alternately add flour mixture and 1/2 cup of the evaporated milk, beating on low after each addition just until combined. Pour batter into muffin cups, spreading tops evenly.