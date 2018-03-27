Seafood Enchiladas

Measure thickness of fish. Place a steamer insert in a large skillet or 4-quart Dutch oven with a tight-fitting lid. Add water to the skillet to just below the steamer insert. Bring water in skillet to boiling. Place fish in the steamer insert. Cover and steam over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, adding more water as needed to maintain steam. Flake fish into bite-size pieces; set aside.