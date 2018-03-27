Cucumber-Lime Margarita

Cool off with a cucumber margarita that can be made with or without sugar or alcohol. The refreshing flavor of cucumber gets a boost of brightness thanks to lime juice while slices of lime add a colorful garnish.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Low Fat
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender, combine cucumber, tequila, Triple Sec, lime peel, the 1 tablespoon lime juice, and the sugar; add about 1 cup ice. Cover and blend until cucumber and ice are thoroughly blended and crushed. If desired, rim a margarita glass with additional lime juice and dip rim in coarse salt. Pour blended mixture into a margarita glass. If desired, garnish with thin lime slices.

Tips

Tip: If using a sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Granular, Equal(R) Spoonful or packets, or Sweet'N Low(R) bulk or packets. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar. Nutrition Facts Per Serving with Substitute for Alcoholic Version: 218 calories, 0 g protein, 17 g carb., 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1% Vitamin A, 13% Vitamin C, 4 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 1% iron. // Exchanges: 3 fat, 1 other carb // Carb Choice: 1

Variation: Nonalcoholic Lime and Cucumber-ita: Prepare as directed, except omit the tequila and Triple Sec and add 1/2 cup diet lemon-lime carbonated beverage and 1/4 cup orange juice.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving for Nonalcoholic Lime and Cucumber-ita: 66 calories, 1 g protein, 16 g carb., 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 4% Vitamin A, 65% Vitamin C, 14 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 2% iron.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 8 ounces
Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 20.7g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 63IU; vitamin c 8mg; folate 5.4mcg; calcium 12.8mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.8mg; potassium 102.3mg; sodium 4mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate
