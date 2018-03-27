Cucumber-Lime Margarita
Cool off with a cucumber margarita that can be made with or without sugar or alcohol. The refreshing flavor of cucumber gets a boost of brightness thanks to lime juice while slices of lime add a colorful garnish.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: If using a sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Granular, Equal(R) Spoonful or packets, or Sweet'N Low(R) bulk or packets. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar. Nutrition Facts Per Serving with Substitute for Alcoholic Version: 218 calories, 0 g protein, 17 g carb., 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1% Vitamin A, 13% Vitamin C, 4 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 1% iron. // Exchanges: 3 fat, 1 other carb // Carb Choice: 1
Variation: Nonalcoholic Lime and Cucumber-ita: Prepare as directed, except omit the tequila and Triple Sec and add 1/2 cup diet lemon-lime carbonated beverage and 1/4 cup orange juice.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving for Nonalcoholic Lime and Cucumber-ita: 66 calories, 1 g protein, 16 g carb., 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 4% Vitamin A, 65% Vitamin C, 14 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 2% iron.
Nutrition Facts
