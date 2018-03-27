Cucumber-Lime Margarita

In a blender, combine cucumber, tequila, Triple Sec, lime peel, the 1 tablespoon lime juice, and the sugar; add about 1 cup ice. Cover and blend until cucumber and ice are thoroughly blended and crushed. If desired, rim a margarita glass with additional lime juice and dip rim in coarse salt. Pour blended mixture into a margarita glass. If desired, garnish with thin lime slices.