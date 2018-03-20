Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Loaf Bread
Chocolate and pumpkin flavors pair perfectly together in this diabetic-friendly loaf bread recipe.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: we do not recommend a sugar substitute for this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 bread slice
Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 8.5g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 24.7mg; vitamin a iu 1839.4IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 44.5mcg; calcium 21mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 17.9mg; potassium 98.8mg; sodium 166.5mg; added sugar 5.6g.
Exchanges:
1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate