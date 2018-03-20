Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Loaf Bread

Chocolate and pumpkin flavors pair perfectly together in this diabetic-friendly loaf bread recipe.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. In a small saucepan cook and stir chocolate and the water over low until melted and smooth; cool.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together brown sugar and pecans. Using a fork, cut in butter until crumbly.

  • In a large bowl stir together flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt. In a medium bowl combine the remaining ingredients. Add pumpkin mixture to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.

  • Spread half of the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Drizzle with half of the melted chocolate; swirl chocolate into batter with a narrow metal spatula. Repeat with the remaining batter and chocolate. Sprinkle with pecan mixture.

  • Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool bread in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove; cool completely on wire rack.

Tips

Tip: we do not recommend a sugar substitute for this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bread slice
Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 8.5g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 24.7mg; vitamin a iu 1839.4IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 44.5mcg; calcium 21mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 17.9mg; potassium 98.8mg; sodium 166.5mg; added sugar 5.6g.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate
