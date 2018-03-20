Pumpkin Crème Brûlée

Get your pumpkin flavor fix with this diabetic-friendly crème brûlée recipe! Allow for ample time for this recipe to chill and set before adding the melted sugar topping.

20 mins
9 hrs 10 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Place eight 6-ounce ramekins or custard cups in a large roasting pan. In a small heavy saucepan combine and heat evaporated milk, half-and-half, butter, pumpkin pie spice and salt over medium-low heat just until edges are bubbly and butter is nearly melted.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl beat egg yolks, egg, pumpkin, 1/3 cup sugar and vanilla with a whisk just until combined. Slowly whisk in the hot milk mixture.

  • Divide pumpkin mixture among ramekins. Place roasting pan on oven rack. Pour enough boiling water into roasting pan to reach halfway up sides of ramekins.

  • Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until centers barely move when pan is touched. Remove ramekins from water; cool on a wire rack. Cover and chill at least 8 hours or overnight.

  • Before serving, let custards stand at room temperature 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium heavy skillet heat 8 teaspoons sugar over medium-high until sugar begins to melt, shaking skillet occasionally (do not stir). Once the sugar starts to melt, reduce heat to low and cook 5 minutes or until all of the sugar is melted and golden, stirring as needed with a wooden spoon.

  • Quickly pour melted sugar over custards (if sugar hardens in the skillet, return to heat; stir until melted). Serve immediately with whipped topping.

Tip: If using a sugar substitute, choose Splenda(R) Sugar Blend for Baking in place of granulated sugar for the custards. Follow package directions to use product amount that's equivalent to 1/3 cup granulated sugar. Use regular sugar for the topping. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as below except 169 calories, 19 g carbohydrate, 16 g total sugar, 0.707 mg iron. Exchanges: 1/2 other carbohydrate. Carbohydrate Choice: 1.

To use a kitchen torch, prepare as directed through Step 4. Let custards stand at room temperature 20 minutes. Sprinkle 1 tsp. of the sugar over each custard. Using the torch, melt the sugar by evenly moving the tip of the flame across the top of the custards to form a crispy layer.

1 custard each
182 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 23.3g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 20.6g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 127.2mg; vitamin a iu 3997.8IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 18.9mcg; calcium 159.9mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 9.1mg; potassium 98.1mg; sodium 169mg; added sugar 12.6g.
1 1/2 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 milk
